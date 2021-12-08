Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report $311.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $948.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. 14,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 3.69. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after acquiring an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

