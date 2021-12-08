Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.83

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 4854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

