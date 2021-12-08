BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years.
NYSE BNY opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
