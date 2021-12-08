BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.
Shares of MYJ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 12,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,109. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
