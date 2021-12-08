BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of MYJ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 12,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,109. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.