BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.
MHD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 127,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
