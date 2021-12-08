BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BGY stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

