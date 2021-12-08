BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BDJ stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
