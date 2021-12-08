BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BDJ stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

