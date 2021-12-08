BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HYT opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

