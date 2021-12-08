BitDAO Price Hits $2.03 (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $96.28 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

