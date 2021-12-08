Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $277.69 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $277.69 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012766 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

