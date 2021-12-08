Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $95,425.23 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 76.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,044.53 or 0.99723363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00281258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.14 or 0.00434692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00189371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,037,173 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.