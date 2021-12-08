BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 301,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,889. The company has a market cap of $665.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.