BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 301,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,889. The company has a market cap of $665.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

