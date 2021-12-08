BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 over the last 90 days. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 56,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $270.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

