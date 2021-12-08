BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron Sells 7,246 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 225.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BioAtla by 64.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

