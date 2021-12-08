Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $74,626.08 and approximately $14,915.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.05 or 0.08646603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.72 or 1.00045139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

