BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $482,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.