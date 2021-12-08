Benchmark Protocol Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $58,489.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00219884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 3,302,943 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,324 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.