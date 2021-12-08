Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $46.40 on Monday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

