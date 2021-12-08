Bell Bank Purchases 484 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bell Bank increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

