Bell Bank Has $5.02 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bell Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 113,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,622,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

