Bell Bank Buys 21,366 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bell Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $6.18 on Wednesday, reaching $318.09. The stock had a trading volume of 497,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,024,504. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.53. The company has a market cap of $795.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

