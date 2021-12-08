Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

