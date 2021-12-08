Beck Bode LLC Sells 191 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.28.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $606.65 and its 200 day moving average is $596.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

