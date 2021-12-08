Beck Bode LLC Sells 191 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.28.

REGN stock opened at $635.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

