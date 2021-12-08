Beck Bode LLC Sells 105 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $317.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

