Beck Bode LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $351.40 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock worth $7,334,133 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

