Beck Bode LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $351.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

