Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

GRMN stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

