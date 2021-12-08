Beck Bode LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,077 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

