Beck Bode LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,077 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

