Beck Bode LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 36.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Qorvo by 58.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 28.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.