Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.65 and last traded at 2.65. 52,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,140,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.42.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

