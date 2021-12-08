Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.57

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.57 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 66,327 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £180.53 million and a PE ratio of 21.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

