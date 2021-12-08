Barclays (LON:BARC) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.32).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.18) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 241.11 ($3.20).

BARC opened at GBX 186.72 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.65.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($148,265.96).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

