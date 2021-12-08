Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Position Decreased by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN makes up 1.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,960. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

