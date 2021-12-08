Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of BK opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

