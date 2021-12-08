Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.
Shares of BK opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
