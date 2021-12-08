Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.95.

TSE:BMO traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$137.66. The company had a trading volume of 360,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,922. The firm has a market cap of C$89.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.91. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$94.76 and a twelve month high of C$141.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

