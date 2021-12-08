Bank of America’s (BAC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 38,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 323,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

