Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,460 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,520,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHAT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

PHAT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

