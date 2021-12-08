Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 422.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 90,901 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

