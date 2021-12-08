Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.08 Million Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $641.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

