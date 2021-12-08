Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 15,831 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 6,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

