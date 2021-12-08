Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,839 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

