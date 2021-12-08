Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,606. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.

