Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 227,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after buying an additional 200,588 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,070. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

