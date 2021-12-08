Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,431. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $347.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

