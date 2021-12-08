Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.96. 7,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,475. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.