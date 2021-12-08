Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 0.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.