Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,173 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after buying an additional 89,523 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.08. 65,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.